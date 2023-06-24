Wagner Group reaches deal with Kremlin, Prigozhin to move to Belarus

The Wagner mercenary group, which earlier today marched on Moscow to take power from the ‘corrupt’ Russian Defence Ministry, reached a deal with the Kremlin, which might end Prigozhin’s attempted power grab.

Prigozhin orders his troops to turn back to ‘avoid bloosdhed’

Under the deal, reportedly brokered by Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Yevgeny Prigozhin will move to Belarus and the criminal case against him will be dropped, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

Furthermore, all fighters that took part in the march on Moscow are allegedly not to be prosecuted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenka had offered to mediate because he had known Prigozhin personally for around 20 years.

The Wagner mercenary force also started pulling out of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday night. A Reuters journalist saw the troops abandoning the district military headquarters, where they had taken control.