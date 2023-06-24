Recent events prove there is complete chaos in Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented in his nightly video address today that a revolt by Wagner mercenary troops in Russia exposed complete chaos in the country.

“Today, the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything – nothing at all,” he said.

“Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability. And it is happening on Russian territory, which is fully loaded with weapons,” the President warned.

Zelenskyy also added, that “the man from the Kremlin is obviously very afraid and probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself. He knows what he is afraid of because he himself created this threat.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian president claimed that his country will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces and that the security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on Ukrainian defense.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 24, 2023

“What will we, Ukrainians, do? We will defend our country. We will defend our freedom,” Zelenskyy continued, “We will not be silent and we will not be inactive. We know how to win – and it will happen”.

Finishing his speech, the President addressed the Russian dictator.

“And what will you do? The longer your troops stay on Ukrainian land, the more devastation they will bring to Russia,” he stressed.