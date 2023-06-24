Polish president convenes security meeting over Russia’s unrest

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has convened a top-level security meeting to be held later on Saturday over the recent developments in Russia where a powerful mercenary group leader has challenged the Russian military leadership.

On Friday, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group which has worked with Russian forces in their occupation of Ukraine, said regular Russian forces had attacked a mercenary camp causing multiple fatalities. Yevgeny Prigozhin went on to say he intended to “restore justice” in the armed forces and warned against opposing him.

Prigozhin announced on Saturday morning that he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don where he was expecting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov. He warned that if they did not come, Wagner forces would march on Moscow. The Reuters news agency also reported that Wagner personnel had taken control of military facilities in Voronezh, southwestern Russia.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, in a televised address has vowed to punish Wagner mercenaries and accused them of mutiny.

“President Andrzej Duda has called a meeting with the prime minister, deputy prime minister, ministers and heads of special services; discussed will be Poland’s current security situation and coordination of activities with allies,” Jacek Siewiera, head of Duda’s National Security Council (BBN), tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting is to be held at 8 pm.

But before that, the prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, will consult the Russian developments with the defence and interior ministers and Polish special services.

“At 6:45, PM Mateusz Morawiecki will meet with defence and interior ministers and representatives of Polish services,” Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The BBC cited a UK Ministry of Defence update on the situation in Russia as saying that Wagner units were “moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” and describing the apparent mutiny as “the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

The update also described the situation as escalating into an “outright military confrontation”.