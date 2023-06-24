In this edition of World News, the main stories involved the Wagner Group’s march on Moscow, world leaders observing the situation in Russia and preparing for a possible threat and the run-off parliamentary elections in Greece. To talk about the current situation in Russia, TVP World invited Zygmunt Dzięciołowski, a founding editor of openDemocracy/Russia.
World News: Wagner Group’s march on Moscow
