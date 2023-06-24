Israeli settlers set two houses in Palestine on fire, residents report

Israeli pioneers on Saturday torched at least two houses in the Palestinian village Umm Safa, near the West Bank town of Ramallah, on Saturday, residents said. There were no immediate reports of lost lives.



To keep weapons from ending up in Iran, Israel won’t send military aid to Ukraine

Israel does not provide weapons to Ukraine for two reasons, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained in an interview with the Jerusalem Post….

see more

A few hours earlier, a Palestinian militant opened fire at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before he was shot dead by forces at the scene, Israel’s police said, and settlers set fire to homes in a nearby Palestinian village, residents said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, claimed the gunman as a member. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA identified him as an 18-year-old from Kafr Aqab.

The Israeli military said one Israeli suspect had been arrested and that its forces used anti-riot measures to break up Palestinian stone-throwing that erupted in the village.

Later clashes erupted between Palestinians hurling stones and Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Violence surged this week in the West Bank, where for over a year the military has conducted regular sweeps leading to repeated clashes with Palestinian fighters amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.

The past few days saw deadly clashes in the city of Jenin, a fatal Palestinian shooting attack near a settlement, attacks on Palestinian villages by settlers and a rare Israeli air strike in the West Bank against militants.