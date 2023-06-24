Ukrainian forces liberate near-Donetsk regions occupied since 2014

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated areas near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region that were occupied by Russians since 2014, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, reported.

At the same time, the group’s spokesman Valery Shershen said that the Ukrainian military liberated several enemy positions near Krasnohorivka about a week ago, but the message was delayed for tactical reasons.

“This is already the territory of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, not far from Donetsk itself. Now we can talk about it,” he stressed.﻿

Shershen added that the Russians are taking all measures to retake the positions but it’s all in vain. “For us, this has symbolic significance and also represents an improvement in our tactical position. This is a living example of local success,” he said.

❗️ In the east, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an offensive in several directions at once, according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

In the directions of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Khreshchenivka and Kurdyumivka. In all… pic.twitter.com/o1Y1lTNS99

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2023

Ukrainian pilots to start their F-16 training in July

Ukraine’s defense minister said on Saturday that an international program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets could begin next month.

Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Moscow’s aerial dominance.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told Reuters earlier this month that training could begin as soon as this summer.