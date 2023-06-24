Upcoming election to determine Poland’s sovereignty, says PM

The upcoming election will determine the sovereignty and independent existence of Poland – these will be the elections that will decide whether we can continue to realize our dream of a prosperous Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at the Poland’s ruling party rally in Bogatynia, south-western Poland.



The choice, he said, will be between a Poland “that lives at the level of at least the rich countries of Western Europe and we are on the right track, or a Poland that will again fall into a drift, into a trance.”

“Let’s remember that powerful evil powers are gathering on the other side. We are here in Bogatynia to tell them that we will not let this hidden German option in Polish politics go any further, we must stop it,” he declared.

“We cannot agree that these liberals again, here in our Poland, will set up a system in which various sharks, liberal and otherwise, will be able to catch their VAT or other fish in our beautiful Polish environment,” the prime minister said.

“The dream of generations: Poland living at the level of the Western Europe… is within reach today,” he assessed.

“We are a united team, a team that has a program, has a vision for the next 4-8 years. Poland – a country of prosperity, has a leader, Mr. President Jarosław Kaczyński, who has just one thing in his heart – a strong and secure Poland. And to it he has dedicated his life,” Morawiecki emphasized.

“Let’s be together, let’s be solidary, Long live Poland – strong, rich and safe,” Morawiecki concluded.

A ‘historical event’

In his speech at the rally, Law and Justice leader and deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński praised the event, saying that “it was incredibly important and will become part of the beautiful history of this place, the history of Poland.”

He also thanked those gathered “for expressing their support and their love for the country.”

The politician mentioned his late brother and President of Poland Lech Kaczyński. “We wouldn’t be here, we wouldn’ be in power, and we wouldn’t have been able to do anything that was accomplished after 2000, when he became Minister of Justice. Do not forget him,” he emphasized.

According to the organizers, the rally was attended by about 14,000 people.