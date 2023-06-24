U.S. and its allies discuss developments in Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Saturday as the Russian Wagner Group moves towards Moscow after seizing the southern city of Rostov-on-Don overnight, the White House said.

“The leaders discussed the situation in Russia. They also affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine,” the readout said.

Biden was briefed about the unfolding situation in Russia by his national security team on Saturday morning, the White House said, adding that the president will continue to monitor the situation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke to his counterparts from G7 nations.

The move by Wagner Group mercenaries presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with the first serious challenge to his grip on power in his 23-year rule.

Putin, who described the Wagner Group’s actions as “treason” in an emergency televised address, said anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.