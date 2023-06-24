End of great tyranny begins now: Belarusian Regiment fighting in Ukraine

“Favorable conditions for the destruction of the dictatorship are rapidly approaching – this is the beginning of the end for the great tyranny,” one of the members of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment said in a video address on social media, in response to the recent events in Russia.

The soldiers appealed to Belarusian military personnel not to participate in “Russia’s internal conflict”. “This civil war does not concern us, something else is important for Belarusians,” he said.

“The time is approaching when you will be faced with a choice, to carry out a criminal order or the oath that you took on the loyalty to the Belarusian people,” he pointed out, referring to the possibility of Lukashenka trying to drag Belarus into Russia’s internal conflict.

He further stated that there is a large group of military personnel and ordinary citizens who “are ready to act and liberate Belarus from dictatorship and occupation”.

“We will need people for decisive action. Prepare to join the self-defense units. Every city every quarter, every street must be ready to control its own territory and maintain order. Soldiers, reservists, Belarusians – wait for our signal,” the Regiment’s representative said.

“The time of freedom is approaching,” he concluded his address.

Address of the Kalinouski Regiment to Belarusians pic.twitter.com/0SuXagetha

— Kastus Kalinouski Regiment (@belwarriors) June 24, 2023

The Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment is a volunteer group of Belarusians who officially joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 25 in order to support the country’s fight for freedom.

The soldiers are hoping that Ukraine’s victory would be a chance for the democratization of Belarus.