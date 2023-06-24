Belarus should now expel Russian forces from its territory: Tsikhanouskaya

On the eve of the internal war in Russia between the Kremlin Strongman, Vladimir Putin, and the head of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to Belarusian officials to reject choosing sides in Russia’s internal conflict and expel Russian forces from the country.

“Russia could not involve Belarusians in military operations in Ukraine. We must not allow Belarus to be involved in military operations in Russia, and most importantly, we must not allow Russian military operations at home, in Belarus. Belarus should close the border with Russia and begin the expulsion of Russian troops from Belarusian territory,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Saturday.

“The Russian dictatorship started a war against Ukraine, and now it has brought it to its own home.This experience should be remembered by anyone who wants to start or support an aggressive war,” the Belarusian opposition leader pointed out.

She further stated that Lukashenka and Putin are trying to drag Belarus into Russia’s internal conflict.

“I want to call on Belarusian diplomats, military and security forces to remember that we, Belarusians, have our own national interests. Neither Putin nor Prigozhin are friends of Belarus, and you should not choose their side,” Tsikhanouskaya stressed.

As the Russian invaders drown in a factional standoff, the situation exposes the weakness of dictatorships. There is no loyalty among criminals who maintain power through fear; their regime of terror could collapse at any moment. We must remain vigilant & stay focused on our main…

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) June 24, 2023

“The main task of all Belarusians now is to preserve security and sovereignty in Belarus. To save our country from what Russia has become. We have to be ready for any scenario,” she added.

“We are monitoring the situation. We will seek international support for our actions. Our faith in Belarusians is strong – we know that Belarusians will always choose Belarus,” the Belarusian opposition leader concluded her statement.