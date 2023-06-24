Polish bus exorcized following years-long criticism

Passengers taking the ‘highway to Hel’ are no longer able to travel on bus 666 after the local public transport operator modified the number of a service traveling to the popular Polish seaside resort following criticism from religious groups.



Road to Hel: radical religious website protests ‘devilish’ bus line

The new 669 summer service started running on Saturday, June 24.

The city of Hel is a magnet for vacationers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails, which bear scant resemblance to the fiery pit of eternal damnation its name evokes in the minds of English speakers.

Tourists and locals alike have long seen the funny side of the name and for many of them bus 666, referencing the ‘number of the beast’ which is associated with Satan, seemed like an innocent joke.

However, not everybody found it amusing and the service had run into criticism from some people who felt that their religious sensitivities are offended by the wordplay.

The bus company said it had been receiving complaints from individuals and Christian groups for almost 10 years.