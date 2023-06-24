Polish security chief says apparent mutiny in Russia a domestic matter

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland is monitoring the situation in Russia together with its allies and treating it as an internal Russian matter, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN) has said.

Following an attack by Russian forces on the Wagner mercenary group on Friday, Wagner forces reportedly seized control of two key Russian cities on Saturday and started advancing on Moscow in what its leader said was a quest for justice.

Jacek Siewiera, the head of the BBN, wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that Polish armed forces had been on alert since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The Polish Armed Forces are in constant readiness from the February 2022 and the level has not been changed in response to recent events,” he tweeted in English. “We are monitoring the situation in consultation with the allies and we treat it as an internal matter of Russia. ”