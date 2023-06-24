Kremlin ramps up defenses, Putin reportedly flees Moscow

Vladimir Putin is leaving Moscow for northern Russia, sources in Ukrainian intelligence told the Ukrainska Pravda website. At the same time, the country’s capital is ramping up its defenses amid the approaching Wagner army.

“We already have data that Putin is leaving Moscow; they are taking him to Valday [Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region],” a source introduced as a high-ranking official in Ukraine’s special services told Ukrainska Pravda.

⚡️Speculations circulate regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s whereabouts amid the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion in Russia.

Ukrainian special services added that panic has set in Moscow, and preparations are underway to mine bridges in the Russian capital.

The independent Russian portal IStories reported, citing a source close to Russia’s General Staff, that Putin wants to avoid clashes with the Wagner Group in Moscow and has ordered special services to kill the group’s owner.

Ukrainian president’s aide: nearest 48 hours to decide about new Russia

“Putin doesn’t need a big shootout, so the number one task is to precisely eliminate Prigozhin,” the source said adding that a side goal is to prompt the Wagner Group to move away from Prigozhin, which is why the mercenaries are promised amnesty.

Wagner troops closing in on Moscow

An independent Russian website Mediazona reported that columns of Wagner Group mercenaries have passed the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region in central Russia, 340 kilometers from Moscow.

The IStories portal further pointed out, citing its source, that the Russian army has no serious forces that could prevent Prigozhin from reaching Moscow.

Clashes between Russian military and Wagner Group reported in Voronezh region

Authorities in Russia’s Voronezh region said Saturday that they had taken “necessary military measures” in an operation against the rogue mercenary…

In turn, the independent Meduza website reported, citing a source close to Putin’s administration, that according to the Kremlin, the army will manage to stop the Wagner columns, however, at least some of the mercenaries will break through defenses toward the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, in the southwestern part of Moscow, soldiers are setting up machine-gun positions, and armed police officers can be seen near the M4 route (used by the Wagner Group), Reuters reported.

Furthermore, Putin signed a law permitting 30-day detentions for breaking martial law, the RIA agency stated according to Reuters.