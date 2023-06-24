Poland must remain sovereign in the EU: Dep PM

Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party and deputy prime minister, emphasized the importance of Poland’s sovereignty within the European Union (EU).



‘We want to turn the EU from its suicidal course’: ruling party leader on migrants

A referendum on the relocation of illegal immigrants makes sense, if it meets the turnout criteria, it will be binding for every authority. Our…

see more

The official gave a speech during a rally in Bogatynia, south-western Poland, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election in autumn.

“No one will teach us, no one will dictate to us, Poland must remain sovereign, free,” Kaczyński stressed.

He said that his party’s opponents would call such a stance an attack on Poland’s membership in the European Union.

“No – this is a return to the roots of the European Union, to the foundations that created this great enterprise. A great enterprise that has brought so much to Europe – but also to Poland,” he pointed out.

“We want the European Union, we will be in the European Union, but we will be sovereign,” Kaczyński reiterated. “sovereignty for a nation of almost 40 million people is a matter of dignity,” he emphasized.