Kaczynski says Poland must remain sovereign in EU

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister and leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said that Poland will remain in the EU but as a sovereign country.

Kaczynski made the statement during a Saturday rally held by the ruling United Right coalition in Bogatynia, southwestern Poland, ahead of autumn’s parliamentary election.

“No one will teach us, no one will dictate to us, Poland must remain sovereign, free,” he said.

He added it was not an attack on the European Union, but a return to its roots, “to the foundations that created this great undertaking… that brought so much to Europe – but also to Poland… but today is in crisis.”

“We want the European Union, we will be in the European Union, but we will be sovereign,” Kaczynski reiterated.

“Sovereignty for a nation of almost 40 million people is a matter of dignity,” he added.

Kaczynski said that the ruling camp had decided to hold its programme congress in Bogatynia “to express solidarity with the employees of the Turow mine.”

“We want to express solidarity with… the people who have been attacked for the second time without any reason,” he said.

According to Kaczynski, “what is happening around the mine is nothing more than an attack on our sovereignty.”

He added that the work of Poles is “sacred and extremely important.”

“The mine and the power plant generate 7-8 percent… of energy in the country. But every job is important. We defend and will defend Polish jobs, the Polish right to work,” he said.

The dispute over the Turow open-cast lignite mine goes back to September 2021 when the European Court of Justice (CJEU) imposed a daily fine of EUR 500,000 on Poland for not implementing its demand to close operations at the colliery, which has been the subject of a legal complaint by the Czechs, who claimed the mine, which lies close to the Czech-Polish border, damages the environment.

In early February 2022, the case was removed from the CJEU’s registry due to an agreement reached between Warsaw and Prague under which Poland paid the Czech Republic EUR 45 million.

Consequently, in September 2022, the general environment protection authority (GDOS) extended an environmental permit for Turow.

But in November 2022, a non-governmental organisations filed a complaint with the European Commission (EC) against the Polish-Czech deal and the environmental decision by GDOS. They claimed the environment is still being affected, including ground water in the Czech Republic, yet Prague has agreed in the deal not to do anything about it for five years.

In early June 2023, a Warsaw court ruled that the mine posed a threat to the environment and suspended the implementation of the environmental permit issued by GDOS.