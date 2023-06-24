Ruling party leader says war has broken out in Russia

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Saturday that war had broken out in Russia, showing how things ended when an attacked country manages to defend itself.

“That in an invading, terrorist country war has broken out shows how aggression ends when an attacked (country) manages to defend itself,” Kaczynski said during a PiS party congress in the southwestern town of Bogatynia.

The PiS president, who is also Poland’s deputy prime minister, went on to say that the defence of sovereignty was also an issue for Poland’s security.

Of the events unfolding in Russia, which has seen the mercenary Wagner group reportedly seize control of two cities and advance towards Moscow vowing to seek justice over an attack on its troops by regular Russian forces, Kaczynski said: “How it will be – at the moment we do not know; whether it is an incident or something much bigger – we also do not know yet.”

He went on to describe Ukraine as brave and having both the means and support to defend itself. “And who supports (them) most? – us,” he said to shouts of “Poland!” from the audience.

He said that was why Poland is currently making “huge armament efforts.”

“Primarily to deter – that is the best situation,” Kaczynski said. “International adventurers, aggressors, should recognise that they simply will not cope, that it will not pay.” However, he said, if their “madness” persists, then Poland would “give them an appropriate response, very hard, unambiguous, crushing. And we are going that way.”