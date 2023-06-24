Estonia tightens controls on its eastern borders

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas declared on Saturday that border restrictions on the country’s eastern borders had been increased owing to the situation in Russia. The Estonian Foreign Ministry recommended its people to leave Russia as soon as possible.

“Currently, there is no immediate threat to Estonia due to events from Russia. Our security bodies are working, we are in contact with allies and we are closely watching the development of events,” she assured. “However, we have strengthened control at our eastern borders,” Kallas added.

Talked to my colleagues from Finland @PetteriOrpo, Latvia @krisjaniskarins, and Lithuania @IngridaSimonyte regarding the situaton in Russia. We will remain in close touch, will coordinate and exchange information.

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 24, 2023

The Estonian Foreign Ministry on Saturday reiterated a call to avoid travel to Russia and urged Estonian citizens to leave the country at the earliest possible opportunity. “We are monitoring the situation and exchanging information with our partners,” – Estonian diplomatic chief Margus Tsahkna said.

On Friday, the head of the Wagner Group stated that troops of the regular Russian army attacked the Wagner camp, resulting in numerous deaths. He announced that he intends to “restore justice” in the armed forces and called for no opposition to him.

On Saturday morning, the Wagner Group took over Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, and captured all military facilities in Voronezh, a city 500 kilometers south of the Russian capital. According to various reports coming from the country, Prigozhin’s troops clashed with the Russian regular army.