Ukrainian president’s aide: nearest 48 hours to decide about new Russia

There will be either a civil war, negotiations over the seizure of power, or a temporary postponement of the fall of Putin’s regime, Mykhailo Podolak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“The split within the Russian elite is obvious. Someone has to suffer a devastating defeat: either Yevgeny Prigozhin or the collective “anti-Prigozhin” centered around Putin. This is all just unfolding,” Podolak noted.

On Friday, the head of the Wagner Group stated that troops of the regular Russian army attacked the Wagner camp, resulting in numerous deaths. He announced that he intends to “restore justice” in the armed forces and called for no opposition to him.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, the mercenary leader announced that he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, awaiting the arrival there of Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He threatened that otherwise the Wagnerians would “go to Moscow.”

There were also reports that the Wagner Group had taken control of all military facilities in Voronezh, a city 500 kilometers south of the Russian capital.

Vladimir Putin called the soldiers of the mercenary Wagner Group traitors and assured that the rebels would be held accountable to the law and the people, and Russia would be defended.

Prigozhin declared on Saturday after Vladimir Putin’s speech that his fighters would not surrender in the fight against the regular Russian army.