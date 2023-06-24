Clashes between Russian military and Wagner Group reported in Voronezh region

Authorities in Russia’s Voronezh region said Saturday that they had taken “necessary military measures” in an operation against the rogue mercenary Wagner Group, Reuters has reported, quoting statements from the Russian news agencies.

Earlier in the day, a source in Russia’s security services told Reuters that Wagner Group soldiers had taken control of military facilities in Voronezh, a city 500 kilometers south of Moscow.

The governor of Russia’s Voronezh region said that emergency services were trying to put out a burning fuel tank after an oil depot was attacked by an aircraft of unknown affiliation.

A Reuters witness said that a Wagner mercenary military column of vehicles drove past the Russian city of Voronezh in the afternoon. Unconfirmed reports say that the Russian army helicopters opened fire on the convoy on the M4 highway outside the city.

Reuters stressed that it was unable to confirm this information from independent sources.

The owner of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared on Saturday after a speech by Vladimir Putin that his fighters would not surrender in the fight against the regular Russian army.

“We no longer want our country to live mired in corruption, lies and bureaucracy. No one will surrender at the behest of either the president, the FSB or anyone else,” Prigozhin announced.

The head of the Wagner Group also stressed that Putin wrongly accused him of treason, as the Wagner Group’s soldiers are patriots.

Voronezh is halfway between Rostov-on-Don, where owner Yevgeny Prigozhin says the Wagner Group has also seized all military facilities, and Moscow.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, the mercenary leader said he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, awaiting the arrival there of Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He threatened that otherwise the Wagnerians would “go to Moscow.”