EU budget plans a mockery for countries hosting Ukrainians says MP

A draft revision of the EU budget which foresees no support for Ukrainian war refugees makes a mockery of those member states hosting them, the head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee has told PAP.

PAP has learned from a Polish diplomatic source that while the draft revision of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget provides for additional funds for migration, it foresees no support for Ukrainian refugees.

“Although EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced an additional EUR 15 billion within the framework of the revised budget for migration policy, there is absolutely nothing in that draft for support of refugees from Ukraine,” the source said. “The funds are intended to go to migration programmes for the Mediterranean Sea region. It is very disappointing.”

Radoslaw Fogiel, an MP of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and chair of the Sejm (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee, said this “shows the complete disorder of European Commission priorities. It is a mockery of countries that have accepted refugees from Ukraine.”

Fogiel admitted that the problem of southern European migration routes certainly exists but that this raised the question of how the EU wants to allocated additional funds.

“When we had a problem on the border with Belarus and the entry of thousands of illegal immigrants, the head of (EU border control agency – PAP) Frontex was fired as a result of defending the borders,” he said. “Due to that, we do not know whether the money to be earmarked for Mediterranean countries will be spent on sealing the borders or quite the opposite.”

Fogiel said everything was connected with the proposed so-called ‘migration pact,’ or the compulsory relocation of migrants, which he described as the “flawed policies of many countries of Europe and of Brussels itself.” He argued that these policies encouraged illegal immigration flows for which countries like Poland would later be expected to pay.

He added that Poland disagreed with the EU’s approach to migration and would raise the issue at an EU summit.