President Duda holds consultations over situation in Russia

Andrzej Duda, Poland’s president, has said he held consultation on Saturday morning with the prime minister and defence minister as well as with Poland’s allies over an apparent mutiny by mercenaries in Russia, which he said was being monitored constantly.

On Friday, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group which has worked with Russian forces in their occupation of Ukraine, said regular Russian forces had attacked a mercenary camp causing multiple fatalities. Yevgeny Prigozhin went on to say he intended to “restore justice” in the armed forces and warned against opposing him.

Prigozhin announced on Saturday morning that he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don where he was expecting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov. He warned that if they did not come, Wagner forces would march on Moscow. The Reuters news agency also reported that Wagner personnel had taken control of military facilities in Voronezh, southwestern Russia.

“In connection with the situation in Russia, I held consultations this morning with the prime minister and defence minister as well as with allies,” President Duda wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “The course of events beyond our eastern border is being monitored constantly.”

The BBC cited a UK Ministry of Defence update on the situation as saying that Wagner units were “moving north through Vorenezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” and describing the apparent mutiny as “the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

The update also described the situation escalating into an “outright military confrontation”.