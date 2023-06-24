U.S. Secretary of State to discuss Chinese visit with South Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin that he had “an honest, realistic, and constructive talk” with the Chinese side and wanted to explain the findings of his visit in as much detail as possible.

According to the ministry, “Blinken and Park decided to continue communicating about relations with China and to push Beijing to play a positive role in North Korea’s suspension of provocations and denuclearization”.

During Blinken’s journey to China, when he visited President Xi Jinping and other top officials, the two sides agreed to cool down their heated rivalry so that it does not devolve into confrontation, but no substantial breakthrough was achieved.

North Korea’s reaction

Meanwhile, North Korea chastised Blinken for attempting to persuade China to put pressure on Pyongyang to lay down its arms and warned that its response to any additional military steps by the U.S. on the Korean Peninsula would become “more overwhelming and aggressive,” state agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

KCNA criticized the U.S. for sending military assets including a nuclear-powered submarine to the Korean Peninsula, risking “peace and security”.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast last week, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of a response to military drills by South Korean and U.S. troops.

The isolated country is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.