‘We want to turn the EU from its suicidal course’: ruling party leader on migrants

A referendum on the relocation of illegal immigrants makes sense, if it meets the turnout criteria, it will be binding for every authority. Our goal is to turn the European Union back from its suicidal course, said Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the Polish ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) on RMF FM radio on Saturday.



Earlier in June, the Polish lower house, the Sejm passed a resolution expressing opposition to the EU relocation mechanism. Jarosław Kaczyński announced the issue is to be the subject of the national referendum.

Kaczyński stressed that if it is valid, i.e. the criterion of an adequate turnout of more than 50 percent of those eligible to vote is met, “it will be binding for any authority.”

Asked whether there might also be another, second question during the referendum, the deputy prime minister said he was in favor of a single question, because “it actually has a very specific purpose and significance.”

“It responds to much broader issues and pertains, by the way, to the European Union, to the whole policy that has been carried out for many years, which is to radically change Europe and, by extension, also change the nature of our continent, its culture. I, for one, believe that this is the road to unhappiness, to decline, to backsliding. That is why I am strongly in favor of getting off this road,” the deputy prime minister noted.

Legal and illegal immigrants

Kaczyński was also asked about the words of the opposition, which accuses the government of hypocrisy and dishonesty on the issue of immigrants due to the fact that it has been issuing many work permits for newcomers from distant countries.

“These are people who came here completely legally. There is a demand for their work. They want to work and don’t want to live on so-called welfare. There are relatively few of them,” he said.

The Law and Justice chairman stressed that, in this regard, this is not a problem. “We are not racists,” he underlined. He added that he only wants “what is happening in Poland and Europe” to be conducted in such a way that it does not undermine the foundations of European culture.

When asked whether it would not be better, like the Czech Republic, to ask the European Commission for a formal exemption from the relocation mechanism, he replied that it was better, however, to convince the EU “with an argument referring to the will of the population, because that will have an impact.”

The EU migration pact

In the first half of June, EU countries adopted a position to negotiate a migration and asylum package with the European Parliament – with Poland and Hungary opposed. The position does not talk about mandatory relocation but “mandatory solidarity.” It relies on the fact that while “no member state will ever be obliged to carry out relocations, a minimum annual number of relocations will be set from member states from which most people enter the EU to member states less exposed to such arrivals.”

Countries that are critical of the proposal point out that opting out of relocations will mean having to pay a financial equivalent of 20,000 euros per person, which could be perceived as a de facto financial penalty.