President Duda: Russian developments under our surveillance

“In connection with the situation in Russia, we held consultations this morning with the Prime Minister and the Defense Ministry, as well as with allies. The course of events beyond our eastern border is being monitored on an ongoing basis”, President Andrzej Duda announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group cooperating with Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin, conveyed that troops of the regular Russian army attacked the mercenary camp, resulting in numerous deaths. He announced that he intends to “restore justice” in the armed forces and called for no opposition to him.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, the mercenary leader announced that he was at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, awaiting the arrival there of Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. He threatened that otherwise Wagner Group soldiers would “go to Moscow.” The Wagnerists have also taken control of military facilities in Voronezh, Reuters reported.

Piotr Müller, the spokesman for the Polish government, informed about the government’s consultations on the issue on social media.

“Polish services together with allies are monitoring the situation in Russia on an ongoing basis. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke with President Andrzej Duda on this issue today. There were also government consultations with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczyński and the ministers of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.” he wrote Saturday morning on Twitter.