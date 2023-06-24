Putin addresses nation as Wagner Group reportedly moves towards Moscow

Vladimir Putin on Saturday morning made a special statement in connection with Yevgeny Prigozhin’s recent actions which he called “an armed mutiny”. Putin echoed the Defense Ministry’s words that the head of the Wagner Group is a “criminal crook.” He also conveyed that the Russian military had received “orders to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion.”

At the beginning of his speech, he called on “the Russians, the military and law enforcement agencies, and those who have been pushed to the path of armed rebellion by deception and threats.”

The dictator stated that he spoke with commanders of all directions on Friday night, calling for “unity, consolidation and responsibility.”

The Kremlin leader called the actions of the head of the Wagner group “an internal betrayal.” “What we are seeing is a stab in the back. We are dealing with treason,” he said.

Simultaneously, he assured that all those who “took the path of blackmail and terrorist threats will be punished.”

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Putin’s speech was delayed, and the TV anchor wasn’t sure how to react.

Bewildered Russian TV hosts as Putin’s speech continues to be pushed forward

"Right now we're going to commercials and then…. more commercials"

pic.twitter.com/2HSpFbIE6u

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023

On Saturday morning, the Russian army claimed it will “guarantee the safety” of Wagner mercenaries who stop acting against the Russian government and its troops.

“We are appealing to the fighters of PMC Wagner’s assault squads.” “You were deceived into participating in Prigozhin’s criminal venture and an armed rebellion,” the army said in a statement. It urged the combatants to seek assistance in returning to “places of permanent deployment.”

State of emergency in Moscow, Wagner Group moves forward

In reaction to Prighozin’s actions, Moscow has declared a counterterrorism state of emergency. Armored vehicles have appeared in the city center.

“In order to prevent possible terrorist attacks in the city and Moscow region, a regime of counterterrorism operations has been established,” Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said on Saturday morning.

“Security measures have been increased in Moscow, all important objects, such as organs of state power and objects of transport infrastructure, have been put under heightened guard,” the state news agency TASS reported.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to suggest he had sent an armed convoy on a 1,200-km (750-mile) charge towards Moscow on Saturday in an unlikely attempt to topple the military leadership.

Russian local officials said a military convoy was on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia, bordering Ukraine, with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.

A Russian security source told Reuters on Saturday that Wagner Group mercenary fighters had taken control of all military facilities in the city of Voronezh, around 500 km south of Moscow.

Prigozhin, whose Wagner militia spearheaded the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support in its battles in Ukraine.