Russian airstrike in Kyiv. “This is the style of terrorists”

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said missiles had targeted at least five regions across the country and that three people were killed and eight wounded after a high-rise in the capital Kyiv was struck.

“This is the style of terrorists. The style of Russia,” Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

In a separate post, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said the damage had been caused by fragments from a downed missile and that air defenses had shot down more than 20 missiles around the city.

Meanwhile in Kyiv after Russian missile attack. pic.twitter.com/leE2wGAedN

Emergency workers on Saturday morning were sifting through debris at the scene, where a gaping hole was visible on one side of the building.

Officials in the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk said eight people were wounded – two of them children – and several buildings destroyed in attacks there.

Governor Serhiy Lysak said air defenses had destroyed nine missiles and three drones but that residential buildings in the regional capital Dnipro and an unspecified infrastructure object were hit.

“Not a single military target,” Mayor Borys Filatov wrote separately on Telegram.