Coup in Russia? Prigozhin gathers his troops in Rostov

The head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accusing Moscow of attacking his troops, has announced that he has withdrawn his troops from Ukraine and gathered them in Rostov-on-Don, demanding Russia’s military top brass to meet him there.

Tensions in Russia as top commander urges Wagner troops to obey Kremlin

The deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, on Friday urged the fighters of the Wagner private militia to give up…

see more

“If anyone stands in our way, we will destroy everything,” Prigozhin stated. According to the Politico portal, he pointed out that thousands of his soldiers were killed in the Russian attack on Wagner group’s troops.

According to Politico, Prigozhin’s dispute with the Russian Defense Ministry has been growing for months, and has now escalated. Prigozhin accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu of hiding “colossal” battlefield mistakes from Putin. According to him, some 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed in the war with Ukraine. Now, by contrast, he argued that 2,000 of his soldiers had been killed in attacks ordered by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As Politico reported, in a later statement on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin called Shoygu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff of the Russian armed forces and commander-in-chief of the war in Ukraine, criminals. He justified their sending some 100,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths.

March for “justice”.

On Friday, the founder of Wagner’s group also questioned Moscow’s justification for launching the invasion of Ukraine. He stressed that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not intend to attack Russia along with NATO,” and that “the war was needed for a bunch of scoundrels to triumph and show how strong an army they are.” He described the Russian military command as “evil” and vowed to march for so-called “justice.”

According to Politico, Prigozhin reported Saturday morning on Telegram, “ we are entering Rostov.” Russian conscripts have been sent to turn back the Wagner group’s fighters, he stated. However, he stated that the border guards welcomed his troops with open arms.

Video of Yevgeny Prigozhin meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov at the Southern Military District HQ. https://t.co/cujyxSWmtP pic.twitter.com/sqGLnzr4t2

— Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 24, 2023

Friendly fire: Wagner’s head publicly slams Kremlin again

see more

Coup d’etat

According to Prigozhin, a Russian military helicopter opened fire on a convoy of his soldiers, but they shot it down. He had previously denied that he wanted to stage a coup.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), in a statement issued Friday evening, indicated that it had “legally and legitimately initiated criminal proceedings” against the Wagner group warlord “for organizing an armed uprising.” The Defense Ministry warned that Ukrainian forces are “taking advantage of Prigozhin’s provocation” on the front line around Bakhmut.

Politico points out that according to Russian state media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin is aware of the rapidly developing situation and “all necessary measures are being taken.”

It is reported that there are now up to 300 Wagnerites in the center of #Rostov. pic.twitter.com/v77Iy67wTP

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2023

“Prigozhin’s declarations and actions are in fact calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and are a “stab in the back” for Russian soldiers,” Politico quotes Moscow officials as saying.

Russian authorities deny Prigozhin’s allegations. The generals have called on Wagner’s fighters to step down. Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev, first deputy chief of the armed forces’ general staff, stressed that Prigozhin has no authority to give orders. “This is a state coup. (…) Come to your senses!” he appealed.

A blow to Putin

In turn, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin urged Wagner’s troops to hold their positions and not turn against their own allies. Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev recommended that everyone remain calm and not leave home unnecessarily.

Politico quotes Ian Garner, a Russia expert and author of a new book on the effects of the war in Ukraine, in whose opinion the head of Wagner’s group exaggerated. “Prigozhin rolled the dice, and now the state will get rid of him for good,” he predicted.

Tatiana Stanova, a political analyst and founder of the R-Politik consulting firm, considered it the end of Prigozhin and the end of the Wagner group, but also a blow to Putin. “Many members of the elite will resent Putin for the fact that things have gone so far and that the president did not react earlier. Therefore, this whole story is also a blow to Putin,” she assessed.