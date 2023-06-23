Tensions in Russia as top commander urges Wagner troops to obey Kremlin

The deputy commander of Russia’s Ukraine campaign, General Sergei Surovikin, on Friday urged the fighters of the Wagner private militia to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.



“I call on you to stop,” he said in a video message posted on Telegram. “The enemy is waiting for our internal political situation to aggravate.”

“It needs to be done before it’s too late: to obey the will and order of the people-elected President of the Russian Federation. Stop the columns, and return them to their permanent positions and places of concentration,” he said.

Footage on social media shows military vehicles moving in Moscow following the events’ development.

Earlier on Friday, the FSB security service had said comments by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin vowing to avenge Moscow’s purported killing of thousands of his fighters amounted to a call to start an armed civil conflict. It urged Wagner fighters to arrest him.

Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private militia, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying his forces ammunition and support.

It should be noted, however, that any information coming from Russians has to be treated cautiously due to their penchant for disinformation.