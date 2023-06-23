You are here
Business Arena: Ukraine’s recovery a global priority

Ukraine’s long-awaited push to liberate lands held by Russia may have gotten off to a slow start, but the country is already planning for its postwar future — and turning to private investors for help. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, representatives of several European states signed as many as five agreements to finance the rebuilding of Ukraine’s economy, as well as its municipal and energy infrastructure.

