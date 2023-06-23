Friday’s edition of Break the Fake exposes the Kremlin’s misinformation campaign, debunking claims of Ukrainian leadership deaths. Meanwhile, Prigozhin and Moscow seem to have problems coordinating their message. The fallout of the Wagner Military Company and the Kremlin goes on.
Break the Fake: Prigozhin and Kremlin fallout continues
