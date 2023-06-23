World Today: The world must rethink its fundamental approach to Myanmar: UN expert

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, has said that the world must rethink its fundamental approach to the country. Andrews recently told reporters in Jakarta there has been no progress on implementing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) five-point peace plan, which the Association agreed with Myanmar coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing soon after he took power in February 2021. Christopher Gunness – Director of the Myanmar Accountability Project and Michał Lubina – Institute of the Middle and Far East, Jagiellonian University, joined Alex Sumlińska to talk about the situation in Myanmar.

