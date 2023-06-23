European Games: Polish golden spree continues

Polish canoeists Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska won gold on Friday in the K2 500-meter category at the ongoing European Games in Kraków, southern Poland. Ewa Swoboda, a 100-meter sprinter, and kayaker Dorota Borowska also dominated their rivals.



This is the second gold for Naja and Puławska, who won the 500-meter fours competition on Thursday together with Dominika Putto and Adrianna Kąkol.

On Friday, the Polish athletes also took other medals apart from the golden ones. Michał Bąbos won bronze in karate kumite in the 84 kg category. The Pole lost in the semifinals to Dutchman Brian Timmermans 1:6.

Meanwhile, Natalia Kaczmarek won the silver medal in the 400-meter run, with a time of 50.34, losing only to sensational Femke Bol from the Netherlands.

Later on Friday, Marcin Dzieński added bronze in speed climbing after winning the third place run against his French opponent.

The European Games are being held in a total of 25 arenas in 13 Polish cities in the vicinity of Kraków. Some 7,000 athletes, 370 of which are representing Poland, are taking part in the event which is scheduled to conclude on July 2.

The complete schedule can be found here.