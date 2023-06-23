Titan sub CEO dismissed safety warnings as ‘baseless cries’, email shows

Newly revealed email exchanges between a leading deep-sea exploration specialist and the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, shed light on safety concerns that had surrounded the company’s Titan submersible.



The messages, seen by the BBC, depict a tense exchange in which Rob McCallum warned Rush about potentially endangering clients and urged him to halt the sub’s operations until it received independent classification. In response, Rush dismissed the safety arguments as “baseless cries” and expressed frustration with industry players hindering innovation.

The email exchange came to a close after OceanGate’s lawyers threatened legal action against McCallum. He had raised concerns about Rush’s pursuit of reaching the Titanic wreck, comparing it to the ill-fated ship’s infamous claim of being “unsinkable.” Despite McCallum’s repeated pleas for certification and caution during testing, Rush defended his company’s innovative approach, rejecting the existing framework around deep-sea expeditions.

Meanwhile, previous reports have highlighted Rush’s approach to hiring younger diverse staff and his disregard for hiring experienced “50-year-old white guys” with military backgrounds. Rush believed that younger individuals could be more inspirational for pursuing marine technology. However, this approach has faced criticism, as expertise and experience are considered crucial for safely operating submersible vessels.

Tragically, the Titan submersible experienced a catastrophic implosion, resulting in the death of Rush and four other passengers. This incident has raised further questions about the sub’s safety measures and the regulation of private sector deep-sea expeditions. Experts have scrutinized the experimental design of the Titan and the use of carbon fiber materials in its construction.

Mr. McCallum, among more than three dozen industry leaders and experts, had signed a 2018 letter to Rush, warning about the potential for “catastrophic” problems. The concerns focused on the submersible’s unclassed status, as it lacked certification from an independent agency. Certification ensures adherence to standards related to stability, strength, safety, and performance.