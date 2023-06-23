The latest boat packed with migrants has landed on the coast of the Canary Islands. As Europe is looking to tackle illegal migration, Sweden is gearing up to open special camps for asylum seekers. To discuss the current migration across Europe we were joined by Prof. Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski from the University of Łódź.
World News: Europe struggling with more migrants from the global south
