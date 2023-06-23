Poland will continue to support Ukraine says president

"It is no secret that we have been sending weapons to Ukraine from the very beginning of the conflict," said Duda. "We support and will support Ukraine."

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has told Ukraine that Poland will continue to support it in its war against Russia and in its campaign to join the European Union.

“From the very beginning of the war, we have been training Ukrainian military personnel on our territory,” said Duda in an interview published on the website of Ukrainian television channel Espreso TV, adding that Ukrainians had been trained on tanks and Krab howitzers, and been offered training on F-16 aircraft.

“It is no secret that we have been sending weapons to Ukraine from the very beginning of the conflict,” said Duda. “We support and will support Ukraine.”

Duda went on to say that “it would be best” from his point of view if Nato formally invited Ukraine to join the alliance.

In a further gesture of support for Poland’s embattled neighbour, Duda said Ukraine “can count” on him when it comes to supporting Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“I deeply believe in the ability of Ukrainian society to adapt to the EU and make the most of its membership of the European Union,” he said.

He also compared Russia to a wild beast that has devoured a man and must therefore be hunted because it has become accustomed to such prey and will want to devour other countries, such as Poland or the Baltic States.