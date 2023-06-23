Paris Finance Summit concludes with USD 100 bn climate pledge

Leaders from around the world gathered in Paris for the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, where they finalized a USD 100 bn climate finance pledge to support developing countries. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the agreement, highlighting the importance of concrete actions in addressing climate change. The funds will be used to redistribute special drawing rights and finance initiatives for biodiversity and nature conservation.



The summit saw the participation of prominent leaders, including Brazil’s President Lula da Silva, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed her satisfaction with the progress made, particularly in addressing the debt challenges faced by developing countries. Yellen commended China’s efforts in facilitating debt treatment for Zambia, signaling the urgency of global cooperation in resolving outstanding debt cases.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need for China and Europe to find common ground and work together to tackle global challenges. He urged both sides to rise above differences and seek creative solutions for sustainable development and stability in the face of uncertainty.

In addition to the financial discussions, the summit also witnessed Zambia reaching an agreement to restructure USD 6.3 bn in debt owed to various governments, including China. This achievement is significant as Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The successful debt restructuring serves as a test case for the debt relief framework endorsed by the Group of 20 nations, aimed at assisting countries grappling with the debt crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

While leaders worked towards financial solutions, climate activists took to the streets outside the summit. Protesters demanded an end to fossil fuel financing and called for accountability from polluting industries. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the demonstrators, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the climate crisis and holding polluters accountable.