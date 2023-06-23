Australia and Twitter clash over ‘hate’ content control

Elon Musk is under increased scrutiny as Australia’s cyber watchdog challenges the platform’s handling of “online hate”. Twitter has been given 28 days to provide a response to the regulator or it could face fines amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars a day.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for a staggering USD 44 bn, had vowed to champion free speech on the platform. However, since his takeover, the site has been accused of falling short in dealing with online hate.

Julie Inman Grant, the country’s online safety commissioner, stated, “Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate”. There have been accusations of the platform emboldening extremists, citing cases of “misgendering and hateful content”. This critique has bolstered a campaign by the regulator to limit Twitter’s posts.

Australia’s eSafety Commission has recently been involved in controversial censorship attempts. They censored a woman in the country for stating that only women breastfeed, claiming it was offensive to trans-identified people. The commission also threatened women’s magazine Reduxx for identifying and naming a male soccer player who identifies as a woman, and injuring female players.

Twitter’s governance has seen changes under Musk’s leadership, including turnover in key roles. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s second head of trust and safety under Musk’s ownership, stepped down earlier this month. Her predecessor, Yoel Roth, resigned in November 2022, just a month after Musk assumed control.

The role of trust and safety is central to content control and moderation, an area that has garnered increased attention post-takeover. Following her departure, Musk publicly criticized a content moderation decision, stating that censoring a video over allegations of misgendering was “a mistake by many people at Twitter”.

Since Musk’s takeover, Twitter has been functioning with a massive reduction of about 75 percent of its employees, with many leaving or being fired over their disagreement with the new free speech absolutist approach to the platform.

With this recent legal notice from Australia’s online safety commissioner, it is clear that the challenges for Twitter, and its new CEO, are far from over.