Dep interior minister refutes allegations of “uncontrolled migration” policy

"Data showing that over 130,000 migrants from Muslim countries came to Poland are not true," Grodecki (R) told a press conference.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

A deputy interior minister has dismissed statistics used by Donald Tusk, the opposition leader, to support his claim that Polish government was presiding over “uncontrolled migration.”

On Thursday, Tusk, the leader of main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), cited official statistics provided by the Law and Justice (PiS) government showing that in 2022 alone 135,000 migrants were legally admitted to Poland only from Muslim countries.

Tusk added that at the same time PiS had “unleashed disgusting propaganda of contempt and stigmatisation of these people,” referring to an earlier statement by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who had said that increased crime rates in Western Europe were related to “uncontrolled migration” policies.

Reacting to Tusk’s accusations, Bartosz Grodecki, a deputy interior minister, said on Friday that the migrant numbers quoted for 2022 were wrong.

“Data showing that over 130,000 migrants from Muslim countries came to Poland are not true,” he told a press conference.

“The actual number of people from these countries who have been issued a visa entitling them to enter is many times lower,” Grodecki said.

He presented a graphic showing that in total over 130,000 work permits were issued for migrants from countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan and Indonesia.

Grodecki argued that this number in respect of migrants is misinterpreted, “which leads to false conclusions”.

“The point is that the work permit alone does not entitle you to enter and stay in Poland,” he said.

According to Grodecki, the actual number of people who entered Poland in a safe, verified manner, who were issued a visa entitling them to enter the country on a temporary basis, is many times lower.

For example, Grodecki said, it is not true that 33,000 residents of Uzbekistan came to Poland because the number of entry permits or work visas issued was seven times less.

He also explained that the number of visas issued in 2022 is a response to the needs of the Polish labour market, primarily agriculture.