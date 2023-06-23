Russia must bear full cost of the war: Polish diplomat

Russia must bear the full cost of the destruction it has wrought in Ukraine, Mateusz Sakowicz, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations, said on Friday during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.



“It is clear that Russia is trying to destroy what it cannot take, ruining the livelihoods of thousands of innocent civilians. The blowing up of the Nova Kakhovka dam is just one example of this cruel strategy,” he explained.

Poland, he added, supports the creation of a registry of damage caused by Russia and the work of the recent Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine in London, which aimed to lay a “political, legal and financial basis” to enable complete reconstruction assistance to the country.

The diplomat warned that rebuilding Ukraine will take a long time, but it is in the interest of the whole world to help the war-torn country. “According to some estimates, at least 600 million consumers around the world directly depend on Ukraine’s agricultural production,” he pointed out.

“We believe that only a complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine can give a chance for a just and stable peace, allowing for a long-term solution of global economic recovery and improvement of the world food situation,” Sakowicz concluded.