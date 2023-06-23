Friendly fire: Wagner’s head publicly slams Kremlin again

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday that the official Kremlin-backed version of why Moscow started its invasion of Ukraine was based on lies concocted by his perennial adversary – the army’s top brass.



Prigozhin vs Shoigu – the final battle

Prigozhin has for months been accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence, but on Friday he for the first time rejected Russia’s core justifications for beginning its invasion of Ukraine.

“The Defence Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of NATO,” Prigozhin said in a video clip released on Telegram by his press service, calling the official version ”a beautiful fairy tale.”

“The special operation was started for different reasons,” he said. “The war was needed… so that Shoigu could become a marshal… so that he could get a second ‘Hero’ [of Russia] medal.”

He also claimed the conflict was needed to acquire “material assets” to divide among the ruling elite.

Prigozhin portrays his Wagner private militia as Russia’s most effective fighting force, and has enjoyed unusual freedom to publicly criticize Moscow, albeit not President Vladimir

There was no immediate response from the Defence Ministry, which had ignored previous complaints from Prigozhin, in public at least. Nor was there any immediate reaction from the Kremlin, which has declined in the past to comment on Prigozhin’s outbursts.