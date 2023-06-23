Europol dismantles pan-European Albanian drug network

European law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled a violent drug trafficking network that operated across Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, according to a statement from Europol on Friday.

The Albania-based network was allegedly responsible for significant cocaine and cannabis trafficking from South America to Europe, and further distribution across the European Union.

In a coordinated operation, Europol worked alongside police forces from the three affected countries, resulting in the arrest of 35 suspects. Over 1 mln EUR (USD 1.1 mln) in cash was also seized during the operation.

Europol’s statement noted the particularly violent nature of the criminal network, including instances of torture and kidnapping used for the purpose of extortion. The crackdown on this network signifies a major step in curbing the large-scale movement of illicit drugs from South America to Europe.