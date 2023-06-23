First U.S. transgender state rep. arrested on child porn charges

The former New Hampshire state representative, known for being the first openly transgender state lawmaker in the United States, Stacie Marie Laughton, has been arrested on charges related to the distribution of child pornography, according to Nashua Police Department.

The officials reported that an initial response to a juvenile incident led to the discovery of allegations against the former representative. Following up on the information, the Special Investigations Division secured an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, law enforcement conducted a search of the residence associated with Stacie Marie Laughton, leading to an arrest. The charges include four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children.

The election of the first openly transgender person as a state lawmaker in 2012 was hailed as a milestone in the LGBT community. Laughton expressed hope that the victory would encourage more individuals from the LGBT community to seek public office.

Despite the initial celebrations, Laughton’s tenure in office was short-lived. A prior conviction of credit card fraud from 2008 led to a resignation shortly after the 2012 election victory. Subsequent legal entanglements have included a six-month jail sentence for a bomb threat to a hospital in 2015, and an arrest for misleading law enforcement in July 2021.

In November 2022, Laughton returned to the state house, only to be followed by another resignation the next month due to accusations of stalking, with two related arrests. In a social media post from December 2022, Laughton’s decision to leave politics was announced, stating, “I’m alive, I’m safe, I’m well,” and expressed intentions to remain connected and to serve the community in other ways.

The former position was filled recently in a special election by Democrat Marc Plamondon, a former Nashua alderman.

Laughton’s arraignment is set for Friday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South, placing the spotlight once again on the former representative’s turbulent public life, which has been interspersed with numerous legal issues.