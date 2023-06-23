Iga Świątek teams up with German car giant

“I’ve joined the circle of friends of the Porsche brand,” Polish tennis superstar Iga Świątek announced on Twitter. She has twice triumphed at the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, winning the brand’s cars.



The 22-year-old athlete was unbeaten in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year and last. On both occasions, she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

“After I got my 2nd trophy in Stuttgart many of you wrote that it is a good moment to start a collab with Porsche and it seems very natural to me,” Świątek wrote on social media.

After I got my 2nd trophy in Stuttgart many of you wrote that it is a good moment to start a collab with Porsche and it seems very natural to me. So… guess what. I’m joining #teamPorsche! And it doesn’t mean I won’t be fighting for another Porsche car in Stuttgart next year. 😉 pic.twitter.com/6Ue0qYYz1A

“So… guess what. I’m joining #teamPorsche! And it doesn’t mean I won’t be fighting for another Porsche car in Stuttgart next year,” she added.

The world’s top female tennis player is currently preparing for the Grand Slam Wimbledon taking place on grass courts in London, which begins on July 3. The furthest she got in the tournament was reaching the fourth round in 2021. This makes for the toughest Grand Slam event for the 22-year-old athlete, who has proven much better on brick and hard courts.