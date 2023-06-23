Methane explosion in abandoned South African mine kills 31

Last month, a methane gas explosion in an abandoned South African mine resulted in the death of at least 31 people, suspected to be from neighboring Lesotho, announced South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Friday.



The incident took place within a ventilation shaft of the long-disused Virginia mine in Free State province. Lesotho’s foreign ministry reported the tragedy to Pretoria, as investigations were ongoing.

The DMRE, aided by Harmony Gold, the former owner of the mine that ceased operations in the 1990s, found the methane levels within the ventilation shaft exceedingly high. This led to the conclusion that a gas explosion had taken place.

“Given the current conditions, dispatching a search team to the shaft is too dangerous,” said a department spokesperson. Various alternatives were being explored to manage the precarious situation. Gwede Mantashe’s spokesperson indicated that the retrieval of bodies may take some time to ensure no further loss of life.

South Africa’s mining industry has been blighted by illegal mining for years, draining billions of rand from the sector and the state, through petty theft and more complex organized crime networks. These illegal activities are widespread in disused mine shafts left behind from the country’s golden age of mining.

“These individuals are heavily armed, making it challenging to enforce law and order,” said Nathi Shabangu, spokesperson for the mining minister.

Harmony views the incident as a criminal matter and has deferred it to the South African police for further investigation.

“We were informed of the explosion and the resulting fatalities by one of the surviving illegal miners,” said Jared Coetzer, Harmony’s head of investor relations. He stated that the shaft was purchased in the mid-1980s, but was promptly closed following a methane gas explosion and remained unused.

Negotiations between South Africa and Lesotho are ongoing to retrieve and repatriate the bodies. Makhabane Peete, a chief from Berea district, who lost six men, on behalf of the bereaved families, stated: “All we ask for is the retrieval and repatriation of the bodies.”