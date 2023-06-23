Polish woman’s murderer also charged of rape, report Greek media

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of 27-year-old Anastazja on the Greek island of Kos, the prosecutor’s office has decided to charge 32-year-old Salahuddin S. from Bangladesh with an additional charge – rape of the victim, Greek media reported on Friday afternoon.



Bangladeshi man to be charged with murder of Anastazja Rubińska

The man faced the prosecutor’s office again on Friday after it was reported on Thursday that it had been decided to bring charges against him for the murder of the Polish woman.

Previously, he had been charged with kidnapping the woman. However, he has so far consistently pleaded not guilty. At one point he also changed his testimony, claiming that he had not had sexual intercourse with the victim. He had previously maintained that intercourse had occurred but with the victim’s consent.

Currently, the media are giving several hypotheses as to where the murder of Anastazja R. may have taken place. One of the reports says the crime may have happened near the tree under which her body was found on Sunday.

Police reported that a roommate of the Bangladeshi man, who is originally from Pakistan, helped greatly in the investigation.

Moreover, it was reported on Friday evening that the attorney for 32-year-old Salahuddin S. resigned. “I do not accept my appointment out of office on part of the new criminal proceedings on charges of murder and rape,” the lawyer wrote in a statement to the media.