Polish women canoeists win gold at European Games

This is the second gold for Naja and Puławska, who won the 500 metre fours competition on Thursday together with Dominika Putto and Adrianna Kąkol.

Art Service/PAP

Polish canoeists Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska won gold in the K2 500 metre category at the ongoing European Games in Krakow, southern Poland.

The Polish pair beat the Danish runners-up by 0.39 seconds, with Hungary in third place.

This is the second gold for Naja and Puławska, who won the 500 metre fours competition on Thursday together with Dominika Putto and Adrianna Kąkol.