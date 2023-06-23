Poland will not agree to migrants’ relocation, Def Min assures

The Polish government will not agree to the relocation of migrants – we will guard the security of the country, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Defense Minister, declared on Friday as he visited soldiers on duty at the border with Belarus.



The minister recalled that when the migration crisis on the border with Belarus began, serious incidents took place such as an attempt to forcefully storm the border by groups of foreigners behaving aggressively. They destroyed a fence using metal-cutting shears and threw stones at Polish border guards.

“Let these images be remembered now, when the EU tries to force the Polish authorities to agree to relocate migrants, because, after all, they are not refugees. I want to assure you that the Polish government will not agree to this,” he emphasized.

“Poland can develop only when it is safe, that’s why we are strengthening the Polish Army, we are strengthening the border,” Błaszczak said.

The minister warned that the hybrid attack on the border with Belarus is still going on. “In this regard, Polish soldiers are present here to guard the security of our homeland.”

Earlier in June, Anna Michalska, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, reported that the construction of an electronic fence on Poland’s border with Belarus had been completed. The barrier is operational along 206 kilometers of the frontier.