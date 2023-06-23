Suspected killer of Polish woman in Greece also charged with rape

On Thursday, police said they had sufficient grounds to believe Salahuddin S., who had been living on Kos for 11 years, was responsible for the woman's death.

protothema.gr

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested on Wednesday over the death of a Polish woman on the Greek island of Kos has been charged with rape, after having been accused of her murder a day earlier, local media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, police said they had sufficient grounds to believe Salahuddin S., who had been living on Kos for 11 years, was responsible for the woman’s death.

The man was arrested on Wednesday after several hours of questioning in court in the presence of a lawyer. He had previously been charged with kidnapping. He has consistently denied murdering the woman, a plea he maintained in court.

The woman, 27-year-old Anastazja Rubińska, who was from Wroclaw in southwestern Poland, went missing on June 12 on the island of Kos, where she worked in a hotel.

Her body was found on June 18. She is believed to have died by strangulation.

On Wednesday morning, Poland’s justice minister announced he had sent two prosecutors from Wroclaw to Greece to participate in the investigation.

The suspect is reported to have changed his original testimony, claiming he did not have sex with the woman against her will.