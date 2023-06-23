Most Poles to spend summer holiday in Poland shows report

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The majority of Poles will spend their summer vacations in Poland and only one in five will go abroad, a survey has shown.

According to the Polish Bank Association (ZBP) poll, 58 percent of the respondents will spend their summer in Poland, 22 percent intend to go abroad and 14 percent plan to stay home.

Another six percent of those canvassed said they would probably make a decision at the last moment.

Of those Poles deciding not to go on holiday, 41 percent indicated a decline in their financial situation as the primary reason for this while another 31 percent declared that they do not usually go on holiday trips.

In addition, more than half of the pollees revealed that they would spend more on their vacations than last year and one-third said they would stick to last year’s budget.

This year, on average, Poles will spend about PLN 1,614 (EUR 365) per person on their holidays, up from last year’s total of PLN 1,358 (EUR 307), which means that they will pay up to 20 percent more this year for their vacations.

The Minds&Roses research agency carried out the survey for ZBP on a sample of 1,000 Poles in June.