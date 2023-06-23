Malta govt backs down on abortion bill after protests

Malta’s government on Friday backed down on a bill that would have allowed the abortion of pregnancies when the mother’s health was at serious risk, saying instead that terminations would only be allowed when the mother’s life was in danger.



Malta is the only country in the European Union that does not allow any form of termination, and the original bill had raised a storm of protest, with anti-abortion campaigners saying the definition of what constituted a health risk was too wide.

Local media had reported that the country’s president, George Vella, had told the government he would resign rather than sign the bill as originally drafted into law.

The reports were never denied, and Vella had made his disquiet publicly known, repeatedly appealing for a revision of the text.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday that the bill was being amended so that termination could only take place in a situation where a mother’s life was in danger, once all other possible treatments had been exhausted.

That procedure must be agreed upon by three doctors and may only take place in a licensed clinic.

At present, a doctor is liable for up to four years in jail if he terminates a pregnancy to save the mother’s life.

Abortion will remain illegal under all other circumstances, including rape, incest, and severe fetal abnormalities.

The bill as revised is expected to be approved by parliament in the coming weeks.